2013 Nissan Pathfinder
Platinum
Location
6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
216,797KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10055526
- VIN: 5N1AR2MM3DC618786
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 216,797 KM
Vehicle Description
Warranty Description: This car will come certified and with a Carfax reportForget about gold and silver, here is Platinum! What does Platinum mean? It means everything, seriously if its an option its here. Dual sunroofs, heated steering, third row seating, Navi, camera, Bluetooth, Locking 4WD, remote start and so so much more! Hurry this one WONT last long!
This car will come certified and with a Carfax report
Welcome to Deals On Wheels!
We include license plates and ministry transfer fees in our price. NO HIDDEN FEES!
Where there is no gimmicks, games or hassles.
At Deals On Wheels we offer quality vehicles for fair prices
All prices are plus HST
OPEN: Monday - Thursday: 11:00 AM-06:00 PM
Friday: 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM
**please call or email for an appointment
www.dealonwheels.ca
6721 Highway 7
Peterborough, ON
Check your junk mail after replying!
Please Note: Every attempt has been made to appropriately advertise this vehicle. However mistakes do occur. Please contact the dealer to confirm the vehicle details.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
