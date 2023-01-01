Menu
2013 Nissan Pathfinder

216,797 KM

Details Description Features

Deals On Wheels

705-768-0468

Platinum

Location

Deals On Wheels

6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9

705-768-0468

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

216,797KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10055526
  • VIN: 5N1AR2MM3DC618786

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 216,797 KM

Vehicle Description

Type: SUVStatus: UsedDoors: 4Passengers: 7Kilometers: 216797Exterior Colour: BrownInterior Colour: TanEngine: 3.5Fuel Type: GasCylinders: 6Transmission: AutomaticDrive: 4x4Options : 3rd Row Seating, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, AM/FM Stereo, Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS), Anti-Theft, CD Player, Cruise Control, Driver Side Airbag, Fog Lights, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Intermittent Wipers, Keyless Entry, Navigation System, Power Mirrors, Power Seat, Power Steering, Power Windows, Rear Defroster, Roof Rack, Side Impact Airbag, Tow PackageFinancing: AvailableLease/Loan Details: ASK ABOUT OUR FINANCING, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, LOW RATES O.A.C!!!

Warranty Description: This car will come certified and with a Carfax report

Forget about gold and silver, here is Platinum! What does Platinum mean? It means everything, seriously if its an option its here. Dual sunroofs, heated steering, third row seating, Navi, camera, Bluetooth, Locking 4WD, remote start and so so much more! Hurry this one WONT last long!

This car will come certified and with a Carfax report

Welcome to Deals On Wheels!

We include license plates and ministry transfer fees in our price. NO HIDDEN FEES!

Where there is no gimmicks, games or hassles.

At Deals On Wheels we offer quality vehicles for fair prices

All prices are plus HST

OPEN: Monday - Thursday: 11:00 AM-06:00 PM
Friday: 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM

**please call or email for an appointment

Deals on Wheels
www.dealonwheels.ca
Call: 705-768-0468
6721 Highway 7
Peterborough, ON

Check your junk mail after replying!

Please Note: Every attempt has been made to appropriately advertise this vehicle. However mistakes do occur. Please contact the dealer to confirm the vehicle details.

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9

705-768-0468

