2013 Nissan Pathfinder

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,800 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 1 6 , 7 9 7 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10055526

10055526 VIN: 5N1AR2MM3DC618786

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bronze

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 216,797 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.