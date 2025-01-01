Menu
2013 Nissan Pathfinder

121,513 KM

Details Features

$10,061.55

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum

12700791

2013 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

$10,061.55

+ taxes & licensing

Used
121,513KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AR2MM6DC616935

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 121,513 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
$10,061.55

+ taxes & licensing>

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

2013 Nissan Pathfinder