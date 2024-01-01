Menu
<div>2013 Nissan Sentra Automatic, Power windows, Power Locks, Power mirrors, Power trunk, Tilt, Cruise. Ice cold air conditioner. Has reverse camera too. Only 168,000 km driven. </div><div>This car comes fully certified and its ready to go. Please call Deals on Wheels at 7057680468 for a test drive.</div>

Deals On Wheels

6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9

705-768-0468

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,850

+ taxes & licensing

Used
168,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1AB7AP0DL661462

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 168,000 KM

2013 Nissan Sentra Automatic, Power windows, Power Locks, Power mirrors, Power trunk, Tilt, Cruise. Ice cold air conditioner. Has reverse camera too. Only 168,000 km driven. This car comes fully certified and it's ready to go. Please call Deals on Wheels at 7057680468 for a test drive.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Wheel Covers

