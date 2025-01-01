Menu
2013 RAM 1500

185,746 KM

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing
2013 RAM 1500

4WD Quad Cab 140.5" Outdoorsman

13184711

2013 RAM 1500

4WD Quad Cab 140.5" Outdoorsman

Location

JC&DC Motors

970 ON-7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X8

289-252-1583

View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
185,746KM
VIN 1C6RR7GT1DS636658

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 185,746 KM

Vehicle Description

JC&DC MOTORS offers a wide assortment of high quality pre-owned vehicles at the most affordable prices. Visit us today in Cobourg and NOW OPEN in Peterborough! 

Want more details on this specific vehicle? 
Call or Text Tara 613-403-0576 

*Located at our Peterborough Location - Please call ahead for test drive*

✅ Sold Certified  
✅ Extended Warranty Available
✅ Financing Available 

*Price excludes taxes and licensing fees*

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

JC&DC Motors

JC&DC Motors

JC&DC Motors Peterborough Location

970 ON-7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X8

289-252-1583

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

JC&DC Motors

289-252-1583

2013 RAM 1500