2013 RAM 1500

261,777 KM

Details Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Clonsilla Auto Sales

705-742-6500

SLT

Location

809 Clonsilla Ave, Peterborough, ON K9J 5Y2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

261,777KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8822756
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GG6DS636884

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 261,777 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Conventional Spare Tire

809 Clonsilla Ave, Peterborough, ON K9J 5Y2

