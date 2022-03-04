$14,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Clonsilla Auto Sales
705-742-6500
2013 Scion tC
2013 Scion tC
TC
Location
Clonsilla Auto Sales
809 Clonsilla Ave, Peterborough, ON K9J 5Y2
705-742-6500
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
127,854KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8474043
- VIN: JTKJF5C79D3058453
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 127,854 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Clonsilla Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Clonsilla Auto Sales
809 Clonsilla Ave, Peterborough, ON K9J 5Y2