2013 Scion tC

127,854 KM

Details Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Clonsilla Auto Sales

705-742-6500

Location

Clonsilla Auto Sales

809 Clonsilla Ave, Peterborough, ON K9J 5Y2

705-742-6500

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

127,854KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 8474043
  VIN: JTKJF5C79D3058453

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 127,854 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

