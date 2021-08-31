2013 Toyota Corolla

$12,900 + taxes & licensing 6 6 , 3 3 9 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7669978

7669978 Stock #: 21362B

21362B VIN: 2T1BU4EE7DC985188

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 66,339 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Leather Steering Wheel SPEED CONTROL Illuminated Entry Rear Window Defroster Front Centre Armrest Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Front fog lights Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Trim Leather shift knob Mechanical Front Anti-Roll Bar Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Electronic stability Anti-whiplash front head restraints Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Sequential multi-point fuel injection 1-touch down Front wheel independent suspension CD-MP3 decoder

