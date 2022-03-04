2013 Volkswagen Jetta

$8,500 + taxes & licensing 1 7 0 , 1 3 5 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8543342

8543342 Stock #: U22310

U22310 VIN: 3VW2K7AJ9DM404949

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 170,135 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Reading Lights Front beverage holders Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Diversity antenna Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features rear reading lights Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Electronic stability Radio data system Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Sequential multi-point fuel injection 1-touch down 1-touch up Front wheel independent suspension Mode Select Transmission CD-MP3 decoder

