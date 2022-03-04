Menu
2013 Volkswagen Jetta

170,135 KM

$8,500

+ tax & licensing
$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Trent Valley Honda

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

2.0L Trendline

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

2.0L Trendline

Trent Valley Honda

851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9

  1. 8543342
  2. 8543342
$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

170,135KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8543342
  • Stock #: U22310
  • VIN: 3VW2K7AJ9DM404949

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,135 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2013 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0 Trendline plus was purchased by the dealership from a loyal service customer. 





Dont wait TEXT us with questions or to book an appointment at 705-996-2035!! At Trent Valley Honda welcome the opportunity to find the right vehicle for you!





Click here to find out how you can purchase your next vehicle online from Trent Valley Honda: https://www.tvhonda.com/steps-to-purchasing-your-


vehicle-online


 


It has passed the Ministry of Transportation Safety Certification Inspection!


-Buy with confidence knowing that this Jetta comes with a free CARFAX Vehicle History Report supplied at no cost for your peace of mind.


-In addition, this Jetta comes with a full tank of gas, Protech Secure Anti-theft Protection, Nitrogen filled tires with (2) Year Road Hazard Warranty, WALKAWAY First Year Loan Finance Protection and the first oil change is on us!


 


Trent Valley Honda is a family-owned and operated dealership that has been providing Peterborough and the Kawartha's with new & used vehicles since 1975

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Front beverage holders
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Diversity antenna
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Split Folding Rear Seat
rear reading lights
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
1-touch down
1-touch up
Front wheel independent suspension
Mode Select Transmission
CD-MP3 decoder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Trent Valley Honda

Trent Valley Honda

851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9
