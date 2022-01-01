2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

$15,300 + taxes & licensing 1 1 8 , 6 8 2 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 118,682 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Trailer Sway Control Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console SPEED CONTROL Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Reading Lights Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater Front Anti-Roll Bar Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Perimeter/approach lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Trim Bodyside mouldings Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Electronic stability Driver seat mounted armrest Passenger seat mounted armrest Reclining 3rd row seat Anti-whiplash front head restraints Rear beverage holders Variable Valve Control Sequential multi-point fuel injection 1-touch down Front wheel independent suspension Mode Select Transmission CD-MP3 decoder

