Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Honda Civic

170,391 KM

Details Features

$15,061.55

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,062

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

Contact Seller
2014 Honda Civic

2014 Honda Civic

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Honda Civic

EX

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

  1. 10186986
  2. 10186986
  3. 10186986
  4. 10186986
  5. 10186986
  6. 10186986
  7. 10186986
  8. 10186986
  9. 10186986
  10. 10186986
  11. 10186986
  12. 10186986
  13. 10186986
  14. 10186986
  15. 10186986
  16. 10186986
  17. 10186986
  18. 10186986
  19. 10186986
  20. 10186986
  21. 10186986
Contact Seller

$15,061.55

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
170,391KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10186986
  • Stock #: 92552D
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F5XEH040951

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 92552D
  • Mileage 170,391 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Trans Canada Nissan

2020 Nissan Murano
74,814 KM
$38,711.55 + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Frontier
101,920 KM
$23,011.55 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Civic EX
 170,391 KM
$15,061.55 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Trans Canada Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

Call Dealer

705-743-XXXX

(click to show)

705-743-4141

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory