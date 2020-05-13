2014 Honda Civic

Safety Traction Control

Power Brakes

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

tilt steering

Intermittent Wipers

Cup Holder Seating Bucket Seats

Split Folding Rear Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Trip Odometer

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

Bluetooth

Digital clock Windows Rear Defroster Additional Features Cloth Interior

Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.