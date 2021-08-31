+ taxes & licensing
This 2014 Honda Civic EX was traded in for a 2022 Honda Civic. This Civic has Comprehensive Warranty with Honda Canada until May 19, 2022 or 200,000KM whichever comes first. Dont wait TEXT us with questions or to book an appointment at 705-996-2035!! At Trent Valley Honda welcome the opportunity to find the right vehicle for you!
Click here to find out how you can purchase your next vehicle online from Trent Valley Honda: https://www.tvhonda.com/steps-to-purchasing-your-vehicle-online
It has passed the Ministry of Transportation Safety comes with a free CARFAX Vehicle History Report supplied at no cost for your peace of mind.
-In addition, this Civic comes with a full tank of gas, Protech Secure Anti-theft Protection, Nitrogen filled tires with (2) Year Road Hazard Warranty, WALKAWAY First Year Loan Finance Protection and the first oil change is on us!
Trent Valley Honda is a family-owned and operated dealership that has been providing Peterborough and the Kawartha's with new & used vehicles since 1975.
