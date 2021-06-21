2014 Honda CR-V

$13,900 + taxes & licensing 1 9 8 , 7 8 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7514322

7514322 Stock #: 21477A

21477A VIN: 2HKRM4H76EH104801

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 198,782 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Compass Overhead Console SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Rear Window Defroster Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Trim Leather upholstery Leather shift knob Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Speed Sensitive Wipers Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Seating Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Windows POWER MOONROOF Mechanical Front Anti-Roll Bar Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Radio data system Driver seat mounted armrest Passenger seat mounted armrest Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Sequential multi-point fuel injection Four wheel independent suspension 1-touch down 1-touch up Mode Select Transmission Power 2-way driver lumbar support Exterior parking camera rear CD-MP3 decoder

