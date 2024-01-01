Menu
2014 Jeep Cherokee

148,330 KM

$15,977

+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Cherokee

NORTH 4X4

2014 Jeep Cherokee

NORTH 4X4

Auto Connect Sales

1175 Lansdowne St W, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-741-1777

$15,977

+ taxes & licensing

148,330KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJMCS6EW203401

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 148,330 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
POWER LIFT GATE

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Voice Recognition

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Message Centre

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps

Convenience

remote auto starter

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Ctrl

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Remote hatch release
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
AUX Output
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Electrochromic Interior Mirror
Multi-adj Seat wRecline
Instrmt Cluster wTach
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Second Row Side Airbag
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Auto Connect Sales

Auto Connect Sales

1175 Lansdowne St W, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-741-1777

$15,977

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Connect Sales

705-741-1777

2014 Jeep Cherokee