$15,977+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Cherokee
NORTH 4X4
Location
Auto Connect Sales
1175 Lansdowne St W, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
705-741-1777
148,330KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJMCS6EW203401
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 148,330 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
POWER LIFT GATE
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Voice Recognition
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Message Centre
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Convenience
remote auto starter
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Comfort
Dual Zone Climate Ctrl
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Remote hatch release
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
AUX Output
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Electrochromic Interior Mirror
Multi-adj Seat wRecline
Instrmt Cluster wTach
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Second Row Side Airbag
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
