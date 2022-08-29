Menu
2014 Jeep Patriot

113,856 KM

Details Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Clonsilla Auto Sales

705-742-6500

Location

809 Clonsilla Ave, Peterborough, ON K9J 5Y2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

113,856KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9213943
  • VIN: 1C4NJRAB7ED854930

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 113,856 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

