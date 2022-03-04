2014 Jeep Wrangler

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995 + taxes & licensing 9 8 , 4 1 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8591291

8591291 VIN: 1C4AJWAG3EL267333

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 98,410 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Exterior Fog Lights Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.