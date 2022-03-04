$29,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Clonsilla Auto Sales
705-742-6500
2014 Jeep Wrangler
2014 Jeep Wrangler
SPORT
Location
Clonsilla Auto Sales
809 Clonsilla Ave, Peterborough, ON K9J 5Y2
705-742-6500
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
98,410KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8591291
- VIN: 1C4AJWAG3EL267333
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 98,410 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Fog Lights
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Clonsilla Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Clonsilla Auto Sales
809 Clonsilla Ave, Peterborough, ON K9J 5Y2