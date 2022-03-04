Menu
2014 Jeep Wrangler

98,410 KM

Details Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Clonsilla Auto Sales

705-742-6500

2014 Jeep Wrangler

2014 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

2014 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Location

Clonsilla Auto Sales

809 Clonsilla Ave, Peterborough, ON K9J 5Y2

705-742-6500

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

98,410KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8591291
  • VIN: 1C4AJWAG3EL267333

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 98,410 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Fog Lights
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Clonsilla Auto Sales

Clonsilla Auto Sales

Clonsilla Auto Sales

809 Clonsilla Ave, Peterborough, ON K9J 5Y2

