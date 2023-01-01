Menu
2014 Kia Rio

96,831 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

2014 Kia Rio

2014 Kia Rio

2014 Kia Rio

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

96,831KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9560569
  • Stock #: 92547A
  • VIN: KNADM5A38E6941337

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 92547A
  • Mileage 96,831 KM

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
n/a

