2014 Mazda MAZDA3

129,519 KM

$13,500

+ tax & licensing
Trent Valley Honda

GX-SKY

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

GX-SKY

Location

Trent Valley Honda

851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9

129,519KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9483603
  • Stock #: 23081B
  • VIN: JM1BM1L76E1184261

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,519 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2014 Mazda Mazda3 GS Sport was traded in for a 2018 Honda HR-V.





 


Click here to find out how you can purchase your next vehicle online from Trent Valley Honda: https://www.tvhonda.com/steps-to-purchasing-your-vehicle-online


 


It has passed the Ministry of Transportation Safety comes with a free CARFAX Vehicle History Report supplied at no cost for your peace of mind.

-In addition, this Mazda3 comes with a full tank of gas, Protech Secure Anti-theft Protection, Nitrogen filled tires with (2) Year Road Hazard Warranty, WALKAWAY First Year Loan Finance Protection and the first oil change is on us!


 


Trent Valley Honda is a family-owned and operated dealership that has been providing Peterborough and the Kawartha's with new & used vehicles since 1975.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Remote Keyless Entry
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
Manual-shift auto
CD-MP3 decoder

851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9
