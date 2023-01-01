2014 Nissan Murano

$20,051.55 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 5 , 4 7 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9813763

9813763 Stock #: P5831

P5831 VIN: JN8AZ1MW0EW530055

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P5831

Mileage 25,479 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.