2014 Nissan Murano

25,479 KM

Details Features

$20,051.55

+ tax & licensing
$20,052

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

Location

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

25,479KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9813763
  • Stock #: P5831
  • VIN: JN8AZ1MW0EW530055

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Buy From Home Available

Email Trans Canada Nissan

