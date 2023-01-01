Menu
2014 Nissan Pathfinder

114,646 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

Contact Seller
2014 Nissan Pathfinder

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

114,646KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10521036
  • Stock #: 92754A
  • VIN: 5N1AR2MM0EC614017

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 114,646 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Trans Canada Nissan

2022 Mitsubishi Outl...
 21,098 KM
$36,961.55 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Qashqai
38,194 KM
$31,061.55 + tax & lic
2023 Nissan Rogue S
 16,183 KM
$35,061.55 + tax & lic

Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

