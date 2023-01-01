2014 Nissan Pathfinder

$15,459 + taxes & licensing 9 7 , 8 7 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9461617

9461617 Stock #: P5789

P5789 VIN: 5N1AR2MM9EC715993

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P5789

Mileage 97,879 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.