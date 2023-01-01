$14,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Clonsilla Auto Sales
705-742-6500
2014 Nissan Pathfinder
2014 Nissan Pathfinder
SV
Location
Clonsilla Auto Sales
809 Clonsilla Ave, Peterborough, ON K9J 5Y2
705-742-6500
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
237,922KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9749695
- VIN: 5N1AR2MM9EC604019
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 237,922 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Clonsilla Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Clonsilla Auto Sales
809 Clonsilla Ave, Peterborough, ON K9J 5Y2