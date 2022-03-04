Menu
2014 Nissan Titan

141,019 KM

Details Features

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

2014 Nissan Titan

2014 Nissan Titan

2014 Nissan Titan

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

141,019KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8469255
  Stock #: 92295A
  VIN: 1N6AA0EC0EN510666

Vehicle Details

  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 141,019 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

