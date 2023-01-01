Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Nissan Versa

35,037 KM

Details Features

$12,061.55

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,062

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

Contact Seller
2014 Nissan Versa

2014 Nissan Versa

Note

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Nissan Versa

Note

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

  1. 10463868
  2. 10463868
  3. 10463868
  4. 10463868
  5. 10463868
  6. 10463868
  7. 10463868
  8. 10463868
  9. 10463868
  10. 10463868
  11. 10463868
  12. 10463868
  13. 10463868
  14. 10463868
  15. 10463868
  16. 10463868
  17. 10463868
  18. 10463868
  19. 10463868
  20. 10463868
  21. 10463868
  22. 10463868
  23. 10463868
Contact Seller

$12,061.55

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
35,037KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10463868
  • Stock #: 92833A
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CP0EL356285

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 35,037 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Trans Canada Nissan

2020 Nissan Rogue
66,093 KM
$25,911.55 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Qashqai
38,194 KM
$31,061.55 + tax & lic
2023 Nissan Rogue S
 16,183 KM
$35,061.55 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Trans Canada Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

Call Dealer

705-743-XXXX

(click to show)

705-743-4141

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory