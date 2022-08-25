Menu
2014 Nissan Versa Note

118,685 KM

Details Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Clonsilla Auto Sales

705-742-6500

2014 Nissan Versa Note

2014 Nissan Versa Note

SL

2014 Nissan Versa Note

SL

Location

Clonsilla Auto Sales

809 Clonsilla Ave, Peterborough, ON K9J 5Y2

705-742-6500

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

118,685KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9005782
  VIN: 3N1CE2CP9EL359072

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Hatchback
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 5-door
  Mileage 118,685 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
CD Player

Email Clonsilla Auto Sales

Clonsilla Auto Sales

Clonsilla Auto Sales

809 Clonsilla Ave, Peterborough, ON K9J 5Y2

