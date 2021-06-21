Menu
2014 Toyota Sienna

159,305 KM

$16,500

$16,500 + tax & licensing
Trent Valley Honda

LE 8 PASSENGER

Location

Trent Valley Honda

851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9

  2. 7411865
$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

159,305KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7411865
  • Stock #: 22047A
  • VIN: 5TDKK3DC5ES449588

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 159,305 KM

Vehicle Description

 This 2014 Toyota Sienna was traded in for a 2022 Honda Odyssey.





Dont wait TEXT us with questions or to book an appointment at 705-996-2035!!


 


At Trent Valley Honda welcome the opportunity to find the right vehicle for you!


 





Click here to find out how you can purchase your next vehicle online from Trent Valley Honda: https://www.tvhonda.com/steps-to-purchasing-your-vehicle-online


 


It has passed the Ministry of Transportation Safety and comes with a free CARFAX Vehicle History Report supplied at no cost for your peace of mind.


-In addition, this Sienna comes with a full tank of gas, Protech Secure Anti-theft Protection, Nitrogen filled tires with (2) Year Road Hazard Warranty, WALKAWAY First Year Loan Finance Protection and the first oil change is on us!



 


Trent Valley Honda is a family-owned and operated dealership that has been providing Peterborough and the Kawartha's with new & used vehicles since 1975.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
rear air conditioning
Front dual zone A/C
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Compass
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Driver seat mounted armrest
Passenger seat mounted armrest
Reclining 3rd row seat
Sun blinds
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Door auto-latch
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
1-touch down
1-touch up
Front wheel independent suspension
Manual-shift auto
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Exterior parking camera rear
CD-MP3 decoder

