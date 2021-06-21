2014 Toyota Sienna

$16,500 + taxes & licensing 1 5 9 , 3 0 5 K M Used Get Financing

Stock #: 22047A

VIN: 5TDKK3DC5ES449588

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 8

Mileage 159,305 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel rear air conditioning Front dual zone A/C Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Interior Compass Overhead Console SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Rear Window Defroster Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Seating Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Mechanical Front Anti-Roll Bar Additional Features Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Radio data system Driver seat mounted armrest Passenger seat mounted armrest Reclining 3rd row seat Sun blinds Anti-whiplash front head restraints Rear beverage holders Door auto-latch Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Sequential multi-point fuel injection Variable intake manifold 1-touch down 1-touch up Front wheel independent suspension Manual-shift auto Power 2-way driver lumbar support Exterior parking camera rear CD-MP3 decoder

