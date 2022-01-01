2014 Toyota Tacoma

$27,700 + taxes & licensing 2 2 5 , 6 3 6 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8102164

Stock #: 22187A

22187A VIN: 5TFMU4FN9EX021993

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 225,636 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console SPEED CONTROL Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Rear Step Bumper Convenience Passenger Vanity Mirror Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Electronic stability Anti-whiplash front head restraints Rear beverage holders Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Sequential multi-point fuel injection 1-touch down Front wheel independent suspension Manual driver lumbar support CD-MP3 decoder

