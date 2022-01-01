Menu
2014 Toyota Tacoma

225,636 KM

$27,700

851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9

225,636KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8102164
  • Stock #: 22187A
  • VIN: 5TFMU4FN9EX021993

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 225,636 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2014 Toyota Tacoma Base was traded in at the dealership for a 2022 Honda Ridgeline.


 


Dont wait TEXT us with questions or to book an appointment at 705-996-2035!! At Trent Valley Honda welcome the opportunity to find the right vehicle for you!





Click here to find out how you can purchase your next vehicle online from Trent Valley Honda: https://www.tvhonda.com/steps-to-purchasing-your-vehicle-online


 


It has passed the Ministry of Transportation Safety Certification Inspection!


-Buy with confidence knowing that this Tacoma comes with a free CARFAX Vehicle History Report supplied at no cost for your peace of mind.


-In addition, this Tacoma comes with a full tank of gas, Protech Secure Anti-theft Protection, Nitrogen filled tires with (2) Year Road Hazard Warranty, WALKAWAY First Year Loan Finance Protection and the first oil change is on us!


 


Trent Valley Honda is a family-owned and operated dealership that has been providing Peterborough and the Kawartha's with new & used vehicles since 1975.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Telescoping Steering Wheel
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Rear Step Bumper
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
1-touch down
Front wheel independent suspension
Manual driver lumbar support
CD-MP3 decoder

851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9

