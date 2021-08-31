2015 Chevrolet Cruze

$8,900 + taxes & licensing 1 5 5 , 0 6 6 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 155,066 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Rear side impact airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Trip Computer SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Rear Window Defroster Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Centre Armrest Tracker System Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Exterior Alloy Wheels Perimeter/approach lights Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Trim Leather upholstery Leather shift knob Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Windows POWER MOONROOF Mechanical Front Anti-Roll Bar Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Radio data system Rear beverage holders Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Sequential multi-point fuel injection 1-touch down 1-touch up Front wheel independent suspension Exterior parking camera rear CD-MP3 decoder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

