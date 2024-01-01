Menu
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

105,947 KM

Details Features

$27,977

+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT 4x4

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT 4x4

Location

Auto Connect Sales

1175 Lansdowne St W, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-741-1777

$27,977

+ taxes & licensing

Used
105,947KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCUKREC8FG234362

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 105,947 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Rear sonar system

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Message Centre

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Bench Seats
Dual Power Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
tinted windows
Tonneau Cover
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Locking Tailgate

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch
Spray in Bedliner

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Voice Recognition

Convenience

remote auto starter

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Ctrl

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Hands Free Phone
Sliding Rear Windows
Tow Prep Package
Telematic Systems
Multi-adj Seat wRecline
Instrmt Cluster wTach
OnStar System
Electronic Brake Assistance
Second Row Side Airbag
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Connect Sales

Auto Connect Sales

1175 Lansdowne St W, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
705-741-1777

$27,977

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Connect Sales

705-741-1777

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500