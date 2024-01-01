$27,977+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT 4x4
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT 4x4
Location
Auto Connect Sales
1175 Lansdowne St W, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
705-741-1777
$27,977
+ taxes & licensing
Used
105,947KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3GCUKREC8FG234362
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 105,947 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Rear sonar system
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Message Centre
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Bench Seats
Dual Power Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
tinted windows
Tonneau Cover
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Locking Tailgate
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
Spray in Bedliner
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Voice Recognition
Convenience
remote auto starter
Comfort
Dual Zone Climate Ctrl
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Hands Free Phone
Sliding Rear Windows
Tow Prep Package
Telematic Systems
Multi-adj Seat wRecline
Instrmt Cluster wTach
OnStar System
Electronic Brake Assistance
Second Row Side Airbag
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto Connect Sales
2019 RAM 1500 Rebel Crew Cab 4X4 165,942 KM $33,977 + tax & lic
2022 Nissan Kicks SV 47,818 KM $23,977 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 XLT 4X4 200,991 KM $25,977 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Auto Connect Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Connect Sales
1175 Lansdowne St W, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-741-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$27,977
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Connect Sales
705-741-1777
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500