$14,061.55+ tax & licensing
2015 Chrysler 200
LX
Location
Trans Canada Nissan
1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
705-743-4141
$14,061.55
+ taxes & licensing
Used
46,132KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C3CCCFB5FN573829
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P6008
- Mileage 46,132 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
9 Speed Automatic
Trans Canada Nissan
1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
