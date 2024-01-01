Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Chrysler 200

46,132 KM

Details Features

$14,061.55

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Chrysler 200

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chrysler 200

LX

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

  1. 11349385
  2. 11349385
  3. 11349385
  4. 11349385
  5. 11349385
  6. 11349385
  7. 11349385
  8. 11349385
  9. 11349385
  10. 11349385
  11. 11349385
  12. 11349385
  13. 11349385
  14. 11349385
  15. 11349385
  16. 11349385
  17. 11349385
  18. 11349385
  19. 11349385
  20. 11349385
  21. 11349385
Contact Seller

$14,061.55

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
46,132KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C3CCCFB5FN573829

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P6008
  • Mileage 46,132 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Trans Canada Nissan

Used 2021 Nissan Titan XD for sale in Peterborough, ON
2021 Nissan Titan XD 53,125 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Murano for sale in Peterborough, ON
2017 Nissan Murano 80,204 KM $23,061.55 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Qashqai for sale in Peterborough, ON
2018 Nissan Qashqai 68,020 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Trans Canada Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-743-XXXX

(click to show)

705-743-4141

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,061.55

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

Contact Seller
2015 Chrysler 200