Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Ford Escape

130,377 KM

Details Description Features

$16,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

Trent Valley Honda

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Escape

2015 Ford Escape

SE AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Escape

SE AWD

Location

Trent Valley Honda

851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9

  1. 7992063
  2. 7992063
  3. 7992063
  4. 7992063
  5. 7992063
  6. 7992063
  7. 7992063
  8. 7992063
  9. 7992063
  10. 7992063
  11. 7992063
  12. 7992063
Contact Seller

$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

130,377KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7992063
  • Stock #: 21571B
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GX1FUB65853

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUNSET ORANGE
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,377 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2015 Ford Escape SE was traded in for a 2018 Honda Civic  Dont wait TEXT us with questions or to book an appointment at 705-996-2035!! At Trent Valley Honda welcome the opportunity to find the right vehicle for you!


 


Click here to find out how you can purchase your next vehicle online from Trent Valley Honda: https://www.tvhonda.com/steps-to-purchasing-your-vehicle-online


 


It has passed the Ministry of Transportation Safety comes with a free CARFAX Vehicle History Report supplied at no cost for your peace of mind.


-In addition, this Ford Escape comes with a full tank of gas, Protech Secure Anti-theft Protection, Nitrogen filled tires with (2) Year Road Hazard Warranty, WALKAWAY First Year Loan Finance Protection and the first oil change is on us!


 


Trent Valley Honda is a family-owned and operated dealership that has been providing Peterborough and the Kawartha's with new & used vehicles since 1975.




Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Power Steering
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Wireless phone connectivity
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
Exterior parking camera rear
CD-MP3 decoder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Trent Valley Honda

2018 Honda CR-V EX-L...
 23,195 KM
$34,500 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Sentra 1...
 188,043 KM
$7,300 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Pilot Bla...
 72,925 KM
$47,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Trent Valley Honda

Trent Valley Honda

Trent Valley Honda

851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory