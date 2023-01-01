$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Flex
SEL
Location
1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
153,918KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10545414
- Stock #: 92841A
- VIN: 2FMGK5C84FBA11500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 153,918 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2