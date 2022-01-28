$34,995+ tax & licensing
2015 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE Short Box
162,336KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8160088
- Stock #: G215222
- VIN: 3GTU2UEC3FG215222
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 162,336 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Power Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Interval wipers
Locking Tailgate
tilt steering
Bluetooth
Split Bench Seats
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
CARGO LIGHT
Pulse Wiper
Premium Sound Systm
AUX Output
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Navigation Aid
Telematic Systems
Electronic Brake Assistance
Second Row Side Airbag
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM Stereo
