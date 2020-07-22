Menu
2015 Honda Civic

68,296 KM

Details

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Trent Valley Honda

2015 Honda Civic

2015 Honda Civic

Sedan LX 5MT (1) Owner

2015 Honda Civic

Sedan LX 5MT (1) Owner

Location

Trent Valley Honda

851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9

  • Listing ID: 5383475
  • Stock #: U20636
  • VIN: 2HGFB2E4XFH043469

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

68,296KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 68,296 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2015 Honda Civic LX 5Mt was a lease return that was purchased by the dealership and was previously registered in Quebec. Click here to find out how you can purchase your next vehicle online from Trent Valley Honda: https://www.tvhonda.com/steps-to-purchasing-your-vehicle-online Dont wait TEXT us with questions or to book an appointment at 705-996-2035!! At Trent Valley Honda welcome the opportunity to find the right vehicle for you! -It has passed the Ministry of Transportation Safety Certification Inspection and the Ontario Drive Clean Emissions Test! -Buy with confidence knowing that this Civic comes with a free CARFAX Vehicle History Report supplied at no cost for your peace of mind. -In addition, this Civic comes with a full tank of gas, Protech Secure Anti-theft Protection, Nitrogen filled tires with (2) Year Road Hazard Warranty, WALKAWAY First Year Loan Finance Protection and the first oil change is on us! Trent Valley Honda is a family-owned and operated dealership that has been providing Peterborough and the Kawarthas with new & used vehicles since 1975.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Defroster
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

