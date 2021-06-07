Menu
2015 Honda CR-V

88,003 KM

$18,800

+ tax & licensing
$18,800

+ taxes & licensing

Trent Valley Honda

2015 Honda CR-V

2015 Honda CR-V

EX AWD

2015 Honda CR-V

EX AWD

Location

Trent Valley Honda

851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9

  1. 7307495
  2. 7307495
$18,800

+ taxes & licensing

88,003KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7307495
  • Stock #: U21470
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H51FH120775

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 88,003 KM

Vehicle Description

 This 2015 Honda CRV is a lease return that was purchased by the dealership.


 


Dont wait TEXT us with questions or to book an appointment at 705-996-2035!!


 


At Trent Valley Honda welcome the opportunity to find the right vehicle for you!


 





Click here to find out how you can purchase your next vehicle online from Trent Valley Honda: https://www.tvhonda.com/steps-to-purchasing-your-vehicle-online


 


It has passed the Ministry of Transportation Safety and comes with a free CARFAX Vehicle History Report supplied at no cost for your peace of mind.


-In addition, this CRV comes with a full tank of gas, Protech Secure Anti-theft Protection, Nitrogen filled tires with (2) Year Road Hazard Warranty, WALKAWAY First Year Loan Finance Protection and the first oil change is on us!


 


Trent Valley Honda is a family-owned and operated dealership that has been providing Peterborough and the Kawartha's with new & used vehicles since 1975.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front fog lights
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rear Window Defroster
POWER MOONROOF
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Mode Select Transmission
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Exterior parking camera rear
CD-MP3 decoder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Trent Valley Honda

Trent Valley Honda

851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9

