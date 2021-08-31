Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Honda CR-V

151,137 KM

Details Description Features

$18,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

Trent Valley Honda

Contact Seller
2015 Honda CR-V

2015 Honda CR-V

EX AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda CR-V

EX AWD

Location

Trent Valley Honda

851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9

  1. 7739985
  2. 7739985
Contact Seller

$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

151,137KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7739985
  • Stock #: 21043B
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H55FH128202

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 151,137 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2015 Honda CR-V EX was traded in for a 2020 Honda Pilot. Dont wait TEXT us with questions or to book an appointment at 705-996-2035!! At Trent Valley Honda welcome the opportunity to find the right vehicle for you!


 


Click here to find out how you can purchase your next vehicle online from Trent Valley Honda: https://www.tvhonda.com/steps-to-purchasing-your-vehicle-online


 


It has passed the Ministry of Transportation Safety comes with a free CARFAX Vehicle History Report supplied at no cost for your peace of mind.


-In addition, this CR-V comes with a full tank of gas, Protech Secure Anti-theft Protection, Nitrogen filled tires with (2) Year Road Hazard Warranty, WALKAWAY First Year Loan Finance Protection and the first oil change is on us!


 


Trent Valley Honda is a family-owned and operated dealership that has been providing Peterborough and the Kawartha's with new & used vehicles since 1975.




Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Compass
Trip Computer
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Front Centre Armrest
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
POWER MOONROOF
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Mode Select Transmission
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Exterior parking camera rear
CD-MP3 decoder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Trent Valley Honda

2018 Honda Civic Hat...
 75,948 KM
$22,900 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Accord Se...
 60,290 KM
$28,900 + tax & lic
2020 Honda Civic SED...
 11,640 KM
$24,300 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Trent Valley Honda

Trent Valley Honda

Trent Valley Honda

851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory