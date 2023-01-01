2015 Kia Sorento

$14,911.55 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 6 , 8 7 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10521039

10521039 Stock #: 92856A

92856A VIN: 5XYKUDA70FG635965

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 92856A

Mileage 136,876 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.