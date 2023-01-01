Menu
2015 Kia Sorento

136,876 KM

Details Features

$14,911.55

+ tax & licensing
Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

Location

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

136,876KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10521039
  • Stock #: 92856A
  • VIN: 5XYKUDA70FG635965

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 92856A
  • Mileage 136,876 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

