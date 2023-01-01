Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Nissan Murano

116,195 KM

Details Features

$22,911.55

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,912

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Murano

2015 Nissan Murano

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Murano

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

  1. 10216134
  2. 10216134
  3. 10216134
  4. 10216134
  5. 10216134
  6. 10216134
  7. 10216134
  8. 10216134
  9. 10216134
  10. 10216134
  11. 10216134
  12. 10216134
  13. 10216134
  14. 10216134
  15. 10216134
  16. 10216134
  17. 10216134
  18. 10216134
  19. 10216134
  20. 10216134
  21. 10216134
  22. 10216134
  23. 10216134
  24. 10216134
  25. 10216134
  26. 10216134
  27. 10216134
  28. 10216134
Contact Seller

$22,911.55

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
116,195KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10216134
  • Stock #: 92766A
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MH9FN247031

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 92766A
  • Mileage 116,195 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Trans Canada Nissan

2020 Nissan Murano
47,091 KM
$43,011.55 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Murano
74,814 KM
$38,711.55 + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Frontier
101,920 KM
$23,011.55 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Trans Canada Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

Call Dealer

705-743-XXXX

(click to show)

705-743-4141

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory