2015 Nissan Murano

$22,261.55 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 1 , 7 7 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10378719

10378719 Stock #: 92496C

92496C VIN: 5N1AZ2MH3FN247901

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 61,770 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.