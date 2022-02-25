Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Nissan Murano

54,531 KM

Details Features

$25,899

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,899

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Murano

2015 Nissan Murano

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Murano

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

  1. 8353497
  2. 8353497
  3. 8353497
  4. 8353497
  5. 8353497
  6. 8353497
  7. 8353497
  8. 8353497
  9. 8353497
  10. 8353497
  11. 8353497
  12. 8353497
  13. 8353497
  14. 8353497
  15. 8353497
  16. 8353497
  17. 8353497
  18. 8353497
  19. 8353497
  20. 8353497
  21. 8353497
  22. 8353497
  23. 8353497
  24. 8353497
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,899

+ taxes & licensing

54,531KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8353497
  • Stock #: 92256A
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MH9FN247319

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 92256A
  • Mileage 54,531 KM

Vehicle Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Trans Canada Nissan

2019 GMC Savana 2500...
 72,971 KM
$54,949 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Murano
 124,107 KM
$26,849 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Rogue
 27,944 KM
$25,799 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

Call Dealer

705-743-XXXX

(click to show)

705-743-4141

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory