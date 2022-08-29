2015 Nissan Pathfinder

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995 + taxes & licensing 1 6 9 , 9 9 6 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9095194

9095194 VIN: 5N1AR2MM4FC636040

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 169,996 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

