2015 Nissan Pathfinder

169,996 KM

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Clonsilla Auto Sales

705-742-6500

SV

SV

Location

Clonsilla Auto Sales

809 Clonsilla Ave, Peterborough, ON K9J 5Y2

705-742-6500

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

169,996KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9095194
  • VIN: 5N1AR2MM4FC636040

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 169,996 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player

2015 Nissan Pathfind...
Buy From Home Available

Clonsilla Auto Sales

809 Clonsilla Ave, Peterborough, ON K9J 5Y2

705-742-6500

