Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Nissan Rogue

131,220 KM

Details Features

$15,061.55

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Nissan Rogue

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Rogue

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

  1. 10710668
  2. 10710668
  3. 10710668
  4. 10710668
  5. 10710668
  6. 10710668
  7. 10710668
  8. 10710668
  9. 10710668
  10. 10710668
  11. 10710668
  12. 10710668
  13. 10710668
  14. 10710668
  15. 10710668
  16. 10710668
  17. 10710668
  18. 10710668
  19. 10710668
  20. 10710668
  21. 10710668
  22. 10710668
  23. 10710668
Contact Seller

$15,061.55

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
131,220KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV4FC868583

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 131,220 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Trans Canada Nissan

Used 2018 Nissan Titan for sale in Peterborough, ON
2018 Nissan Titan 126,890 KM $30,061.55 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Sentra for sale in Peterborough, ON
2020 Nissan Sentra 30,292 KM $23,061.55 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Rogue for sale in Peterborough, ON
2019 Nissan Rogue 48,821 KM $27,061.55 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Trans Canada Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

Call Dealer

705-743-XXXX

(click to show)

705-743-4141

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,061.55

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Rogue