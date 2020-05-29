Menu
$31,544

+ taxes & licensing

Clonsilla Auto Sales

705-761-3031

2015 RAM 1500

Sport SWB

Location

Clonsilla Auto Sales

809 Clonsilla Ave, Peterborough, ON K9J 5Y2

705-761-3031

  • 128,622KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5178998
  • Stock #: UUU121
  • VIN: 1C6RR7MT6FS513705
Exterior Colour
UNKNOWN
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Power Brakes
  • Fog Lamps
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • tilt steering
  • Map Lights
  • Block Heater
  • Overhead Console
  • Automatic Headlights
  • VANITY MIRRORS
  • Interval wipers
  • Floor Console
  • remote auto starter
  • Floor mats
  • Cup Holder
  • Tow Hitch Receiver
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Trailer Hitch
  • tinted windows
  • Box liner
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Powertrain
  • Limited Slip Differential
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Locking Differential
  • CARGO LIGHT
  • Captains Chairs
  • Message Centre
  • Cargo Area Cover
  • Front air dam
  • Remote fuel release
  • Locking Tailgate
  • Driver Power Seat
  • Colour keyed bumpers
  • Front side airbag
  • Pulse Wiper
  • Premium Sound Systm
  • AUX Output
  • Side Head Curtain Airbag
  • Hands Free Phone
  • Conventional Spare
  • Navigation Aid
  • Tow Prep Package
  • Telematic Systems
  • Instrmt Cluster wTach
  • Air w Climate Control
  • Ovrhed Console Comp
  • Electronic Brake Assistance
  • Custom Sport Rims
  • UConnect
  • Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
  • Power Mirrors Heated
  • AM-FM Stereo
  • Battery 750 Amp
  • Alternator 120 Amp

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

