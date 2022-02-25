$37,995+ tax & licensing
$37,995
+ taxes & licensing
2015 RAM 1500
SPORT
809 Clonsilla Ave, Peterborough, ON K9J 5Y2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
120,597KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8275224
- VIN: 1C6RR7MT3FS733562
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 120,597 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
809 Clonsilla Ave, Peterborough, ON K9J 5Y2