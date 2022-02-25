2015 RAM 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,995 + taxes & licensing 1 2 0 , 5 9 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8275224

8275224 VIN: 1C6RR7MT3FS733562

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 120,597 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Lumbar Support Convenience Keyless Entry Proximity Key Seating Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Bluetooth Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.