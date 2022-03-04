Menu
2015 RAM 1500

124,557 KM

Details Features

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

Equity Auto Group

888-391-6778

ST

ST

Location

2641 Television Rd, Peterborough, ON K9L 0E1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

+ taxes & licensing

124,557KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8546858
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT9FG582902

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,557 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Automatic Headlights
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

