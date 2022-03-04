$32,995+ tax & licensing
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
2015 RAM 1500
ST
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
124,557KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8546858
- VIN: 3C6RR7KT9FG582902
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 124,557 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Automatic Headlights
Conventional Spare Tire
