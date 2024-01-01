Menu
<p>Nice vehicle, has 2 codes P0700 and 0708. Runs and Drives good.</p>

2015 Subaru Forester

196,157 KM

$7,000

+ tax & licensing
2015 Subaru Forester

12019267

2015 Subaru Forester

Location

Kenny U-Pull

1726 Morton Line, Peterborough, ON L0A 1C0

844-536-6987

$7,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
196,157KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF2SJHTCXFH417566

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5474-15
  • Mileage 196,157 KM

Vehicle Description

Nice vehicle, has 2 codes P0700 and 0708. Runs and Drives good.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
High Density Discharge Lights
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Peterborough

1726 Morton Line, Peterborough, ON L0A 1C0

844-536-XXXX

844-536-6987

$7,000

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2015 Subaru Forester