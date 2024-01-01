$7,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2015 Subaru Forester
2015 Subaru Forester
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1726 Morton Line, Peterborough, ON L0A 1C0
844-536-6987
$7,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
196,157KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JF2SJHTCXFH417566
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 5474-15
- Mileage 196,157 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Nice vehicle, has 2 codes P0700 and 0708. Runs and Drives good.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
High Density Discharge Lights
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kenny U-Pull
2010 BMW X3 30i XDrive 215,647 KM $3,500 + tax & lic
2002 Mercedes-Benz C320S CL500 55,485 KM $8,000 + tax & lic
2008 Pontiac Vibe 296,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Kenny U-Pull
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Peterborough
1726 Morton Line, Peterborough, ON L0A 1C0
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$7,000
+ taxes & licensing
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2015 Subaru Forester