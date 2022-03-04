Menu
2015 Toyota 4Runner

115,549 KM

Details Features

$42,995

+ tax & licensing
$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Equity Auto Group

888-391-6778

SR5

Location

Equity Auto Group

2641 Television Rd, Peterborough, ON K9L 0E1

888-391-6778

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

115,549KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8540906
  • VIN: JTEBU5JR7F5214630

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 115,549 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Equity Auto Group

Equity Auto Group

2641 Television Rd, Peterborough, ON K9L 0E1

888-391-6778

