Equity Auto Group
888-391-6778
2015 Toyota 4Runner
SR5
Location
2641 Television Rd, Peterborough, ON K9L 0E1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
115,549KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8540906
- VIN: JTEBU5JR7F5214630
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 115,549 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
