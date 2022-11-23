$34,995+ tax & licensing
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
Clonsilla Auto Sales
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
WT
Location
809 Clonsilla Ave, Peterborough, ON K9J 5Y2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
92,098KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9352780
- VIN: 1GC2KUEG5GZ393631
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 92,098 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
