Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

92,098 KM

Details Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Clonsilla Auto Sales

705-742-6500

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

WT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

WT

Location

Clonsilla Auto Sales

809 Clonsilla Ave, Peterborough, ON K9J 5Y2

705-742-6500

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

92,098KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9352780
  • VIN: 1GC2KUEG5GZ393631

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 92,098 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clonsilla Auto Sales

2012 Hyundai Elantra...
 125,601 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2018 Audi Q7 PROGRES...
 95,618 KM
$57,995 + tax & lic
2008 Chevrolet Silve...
 287,795 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Clonsilla Auto Sales

Clonsilla Auto Sales

Clonsilla Auto Sales

809 Clonsilla Ave, Peterborough, ON K9J 5Y2

Call Dealer

705-742-XXXX

(click to show)

705-742-6500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory