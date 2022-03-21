Menu
2016 Dodge Dart

121,829 KM

Details Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

809 Clonsilla Ave, Peterborough, ON K9J 5Y2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

121,829KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8673785
  • VIN: 1C3CDFEB8GD549273

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 121,829 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

