$17,900 + taxes & licensing 1 1 2 , 0 5 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7488792

7488792 Stock #: 22037A

22037A VIN: 2C4RDGDG3GR381791

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 112,054 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Compass Overhead Console SPEED CONTROL Illuminated Entry Rear Window Defroster Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel rear air conditioning Front dual zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Roof Rack Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Perimeter/approach lights Mechanical Block Heater Front Anti-Roll Bar Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Seating Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Trim Leather shift knob Bodyside mouldings Additional Features Panic Alarm Trailer Sway Control Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Electronic stability Driver seat mounted armrest Passenger seat mounted armrest Reclining 3rd row seat Anti-whiplash front head restraints Rear beverage holders Variable Valve Control Sequential multi-point fuel injection 1-touch down 1-touch up Front wheel independent suspension Mode Select Transmission Power 2-way driver lumbar support CD-MP3 decoder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.